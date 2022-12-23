Joey M. Bowling was born December 3, 1984 and departed this life Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at the U.K. Medical Center in Lexington at the age of 38. He was the son of Debra Bowling and of the late Bobby Gene Bowling.
Joey is survived by his mother Debra Bowling (Russell Justice); by his wife, Holly Bowling; his son, Jayden Bowling; and by his siblings, David Murrell, Derrick Murrell (Brittany), Clifford Biggs (Bridgett) , Jessie Wagers, Nicole Rogers (Chad), Christopher Bowling, James Bowling (Amanda) and Bobby Lee Bowling (Kenda).
Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM Sunday, December 18, 2022 at Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Brian Gabbard officiating. Burial to follow in the Reynolds Cemetery. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
Visitation 9:00 AM Sunday at the funeral home.
