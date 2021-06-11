Obit Candles

   John “Bud” Clemmons was born March 20, 1940 in Jackson County and departed this life Thursday, June 3, 2021 at the Kentucky River Medical Center in Jackson-Breathitt, being 81 years of age. He was the son of the late Ray & Myrtle (Powell) Clemmons.

   Bud is survived by his granddaughter, Stacy Gentry; by a brother, Hansel Clemmons of Berea and by two sisters, Shirley Isaacs and Nella Cain both of McKee.

   Bud was a member of the Kerby Knob Baptist Church. 

Graveside service 3:00 PM Friday, June 4, 2021 at the Kerby Knob Cemetery with Bro. Paul Pearson officiating. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com

