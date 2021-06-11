John “Bud” Clemmons was born March 20, 1940 in Jackson County and departed this life Thursday, June 3, 2021 at the Kentucky River Medical Center in Jackson-Breathitt, being 81 years of age. He was the son of the late Ray & Myrtle (Powell) Clemmons.
Bud is survived by his granddaughter, Stacy Gentry; by a brother, Hansel Clemmons of Berea and by two sisters, Shirley Isaacs and Nella Cain both of McKee.
Bud was a member of the Kerby Knob Baptist Church.
Graveside service 3:00 PM Friday, June 4, 2021 at the Kerby Knob Cemetery with Bro. Paul Pearson officiating. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.