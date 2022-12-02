John Causey better known as “Johnny” was born May 11, 1968, in Corbin, Kentucky and departed this life Wednesday November 23, 2022, at his residence being 54 years of age. He was the son of the late Ralph and Hazel (Herald) Causey.
Johnny is survived by his wife of 32 years Edna (Vaughn) Causey and one daughter Sharlene (Jonathan) Smith of Annville, Kentucky. Johnny is also survived by a wealth of family and friends and CB buddies.
Johnny was a farmer and a jack of all trades but had a special love for small engine repair and CB radios, Johnny had a heart of gold and would give the shirt off his back, and he always had time to help a friend.
Johnny was a member of the church of Christ faith.
Graveside service for Johnny Causey Saturday November 26, 2022, at 3:00 P.M. at the Cornett’s Chapel Cemetery with Bro. John Vanwinkle officiating with burial in the Cornett’s Chapel Cemetery.
Visitation 2:30 P.M. at the Cemetery.
Lakes Funeral Home in charge of the arrangements.
