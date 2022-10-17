John Davis

Motivation can come from many places and much of it can be channeled in positive forms. A great deal of motivation is gleaned from proving someone wrong. That nemesis may be a individual, group or a set of ideals put forth. While that fuel is great for short-term vindication and validation there comes a point where one must find happiness from within. The momentary gain of feeding your progress by using others for kindling is a temporary fix.
The issue with comparison to others it that plateau is reached in two ways. You either prove someone wrong then find the next achievement lackluster compared to the initial onslaught or you reach the pinnacle only to find another is miles above you. The list of greatest in anything from sports to wealth is a constant rotation. We should all strive to do great things but I would cation against the drive being fueled by outsiders. None of us have quite as many “haters” as we’d like to believe. That person your trying to prove something too or comparing your success to likely isn’t paying attention. We have increasingly become programmed to compare ourselves to to others and I’ll wholly agree we should push ourselves it shouldn’t be to stay a step ahead of the Jones clan.
Proving yourself should be a matter of being the best version of yourself possible. Simple as that. Proving you’re a notch above your neighbor with new things and stuff isn’t a accomplishment. There is always someone with more if you swim outside your own fish tank. The maddening cycle of trying to one up someone else will consume you. There is a lifetime of growth awaiting each of us but it isn’t measured by standing heel to heel to assure yourself of a higher standard. That initial kick in the pants can come from doubt, fear, anger or a array of other things projected on us by others but soon enough real growth is only measured internally. We have nothing to prove.
Shun the shallowness of petty accolades bestowed upon ourselves. From middle school footwear brands to adults trim packages on your Silverado it all truly doesn’t matter. Make hay in silence so the wolves don’t discover where you feed the sheep. Prove something to yourself. Challenge your brain, heart and soul. Learn something everyday. Be a better parent daily. Be a better friend. Be harder to kill. Learn a new skill. Give something. You and you alone will ultimately be the measuring stick.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.