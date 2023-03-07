This week, in honor of our pseudo preparedness month, we take a look at another likely scenario we can prep for.
Turning on the news or scrolling through social media will likely bring the news of another carjacking or attempt thereof. What used to be perceived as big city crime has made its way into the rural communities.
The 1st rule of any robbery/theft is the perpetrator wants something. Give it to them. Period. Your new car, iPhone, or wallet isn’t worth your life. If you pop the perp in the back as they scuttle away at 38 yards over material things you are likely about to go bankrupt in court defending yourself. Live to ride again.
You have to have a line which in your mind you will not allow to be crossed. That line will change based on lots of variables. If your family is in the vehicle and you’re approached, by all means, secure your family and give the would be thief the car. If you are walking to your car from the gas station and your family is being accosted inside said car the line will change. You have to know when to act and when to cooperate. Your line in the sand. This week will focus on automotive related activities since we spend a large percentage of daily life in or around vehicles and they are always a favorite target of goons.
I highly recommend working with a blue gun (training gun) and practicing repetitions of drawing from a holster while inside a vehicle. Gear up and wear your daily carry holster. Go through dry fire practice from inside and around your vehicle in numerous positions. Working in and around a vehicle presents a entirely new set of issues. Punching paper standing at seven yards is well and good but not as beneficial as draw strokes in this scenario.
Place multiple silhouette targets around your vehicle parked in a safe private location. Check your surroundings for the 14th time, remove all loaded mags, ammo or other firearms from the area. A blue training gun is again preferred. Run a lap or two of possible around the vehicle to elevate the heart rate to simulate adrenaline. Dry fire practice drawing and eliminating the targets. The order of fire should always follow the idea of who poses the highest threat. If there is one subject this process is simplified. Give them the medicine. If you have, say, two perps and one is blocking your travel ahead and one is at your drivers window at point blank range eliminate the driver’s side one first as they have the best shot on you in return. The front windshield will likely deflect the intended aim of the one straight ahead at minimum increasing your odds. Practice, practice, and practice different situations until you see improvement each time. Simple things like bungling the draw because of a seatbelt will reveal themselves and give you areas to work on. Larger guns and quality holsters tend to shine in these areas. Think Glock 19 size pistols.
There is no good carjacking. Some type of loss is inevitable. Your goal is to keep it relegated to loss of property and not life. If the situation breaks down, and that is no longer a option, your goal is to them make certain it is your life over theirs. Your best chance is preparation and training. You can bet that they are merely looking for a easy score and haven’t practiced their moves. You can’t control many variables, but being prepared levels the playing field.
As always this is merely a teaser and doesn’t scratch the surface of the potential thousands of scenarios. It’s meant to make you aware and engage your mind. Next week we’ll dive into another real world scenario.
