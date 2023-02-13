There is no free lunch. The saying has more miles on it than my twice pronounced dead Ford Ranger but it holds as much truth as the former mentioned pickup held good times. We as a society have become so calloused to the government spending our tax dollars with reckless abandon we don’t even recognize it for what it is. This is the simplest litmus test known. If anyone receives any form of financial gain that they themselves didn’t earn it is on the back of someone who did earn it.
In the past tax dollars were used to aid those in need both righteously and those somewhat less believable. Over time a great deal of those seeking a free ride learned to master a system ripe for fraudulent picking. History and human nature both shows us factual data we can follow detailing how “free” betterment is taken advantage of. This isn’t a new concept. The only distinction is now it’s openly peddled as a thinly veiled vote buying scheme. It’s hard to defeat Santa Clause in a contest. The monthly checks being fraudulently obtained by many is a mere tip of the iceberg wrecking havoc on our economy. Programs from free inter-webz to needle exchanges place ever more burdens on the working class. The shift from lending a helping hand to the truly needy to being pillaged by those riding the system curtails was a guided one with purpose. Housing, healthcare, food and all other services are not free human rights. While one may argue that they should be; they simply aren’t. Before any meaningful conversation can be had about governments role in taking care of its citizens we must acknowledge facts. All the above mentioned services come at the cost of another individual providing both the funding and service itself. Nothing is free. The debate is simple. Should we be taxed/fined unwillingly to support any program or should we rely on charitable wallets to fund services we believe in? It was once that way falling on families and local churches to administer helping hands as they saw fit.
In a time frame where a shocking number of folks scream from rooftops that they deserve any number of “free” things we must first accept the cold truth. We aren’t receiving free help. We are taking from another person’s income to pad our own. While it doesn’t warrant a monthly thank you card mailed out to the working class it does indeed deserve a nod. Any amount that a entity other than yourself chips in towards rent, utility bills, groceries or any number of things is saddled on the back of that worker we stand behind in line at Family Dollar sporting a dirty miners uniform. That lineman hanging off a pole in sub zero temps making good coin is sharing it with us. That woman dragging home after teaching to work a side hustle is funding someone’s daycare.
To address any issues or problems one must cut to the core of the issue. We all know people that are actively abusing the system. The lax system itself lends itself to be taken advantage of. The real issue is that one day the tipping point will be realized only after the scale swings past the point of no return. Any mule has a calculated number of straws to be carried and we have to be approaching that number. We need to proactively start cutting waste at the expense of voter support or what may come. Grown up medication is a hard pill to digest but it’s due time. The free ride may seem joyful to the riders but the screeching wheels have another opinion.
---
