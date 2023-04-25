We are loosing the battle of preservation for tradition family values. We are loosing the battle of small town America. We are being taken to the woodshed by a seemingly overpowering force that makes a clear defining line between generations. The separation between older ways of life and today’s youth that holds no cords attached to remnants of the past is vast.
We in rual Eastern Kentucky can be lulled into a false sense of security. We can be biased by our small communities. It’s easy to think that all young boys must know how to handle a double bit ax. We often think everyone we know fills a pew on Sunday to here the word keeping them anchored. Gangs, kids willing to shoot up a school and those who believe themselves to be a farm animal is all problems attached a zip code in the likes of Chicago. All little girls love bicycles, dolls and kittens more than impressing strangers on the internet, right?
We would all check favorably on a questioner believing our children would follow in our footsteps. We falsely believe that they’ll hunt, fish, sew, cook, garden and enjoy the sun on their neck on a June day. We’d like to think they are blue blood Americans who value freedoms. We take for granted the ideal that they’ll be good parents, work hard and place a premium on preserving a way of life.
While I am very proud of the fact I know a great deal of young men and women who are doing things the right way we can’t forget that a world outside our bubble exists. Attend any event that isn’t driven by loud thumping music. Go to church for the morning service. Go to the local fishing hole and sit on a sunny afternoon. Look for all those boys and girls playing in the creek in balmy early August. We must as the older generation lay the phone down. Stop staring into the abyss at the television and lead by example. We have to make it interesting to learn. We have to make them carry-on. It is up to us. We are loosing the handle on our youth. Let’s step up and as the pandering hippies of Alabama sang, “pass it on down”.
---
Opinions expressed on the Voices & Opinions Page are not necessarily those of the Jackson County Sun, its owners or its publishers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.