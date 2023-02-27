Someone in our esteemed government decided that September is preparedness awareness month. While we are in the third week of February there is no time like the present. Besides in a world where I can identify as non-binary on a federal form anything goes. Through FEMA and other government agencies they encourage you to be prepared for things like tornadoes, wildfires, and flooding. They talk about making sure you have three days worth of clean water and non perishable food. They push some very good ideas while tiptoeing in strictly PG territory.
While we strongly recommend those steps, you will find no mention of a firearm for defense in any of their writings. In the scenario where society truly breaks down stockpiling goods without a means of protection is only gathering it for those that will take it by force. We don’t foresee downtown London being overrun by zombies anytime soon. We realize that your favorite local restaurant will likely always be well known for their delicious food and not a high priority terrorist target. We also know that much of the preparation for any of those events will serve us well in much more likely scenarios.
Over the next 4 weeks we will cover 4 likely real world scenarios and how to better be prepared for them.
This week we give a overview of home invasions and how best to survive them.
1) A home invasion is primarily perpetrated by a thief looking for financial gain by illegal means. Armed with this knowledge, exit the home with your family safely if possible and leave them be. Your family needs you more than a television.
2) Have a plan. Know the location of family members in the house in relation to possible shooting angles. Make them very aware of your plan.
3) Equipment and gear. (The part that excites everyone)
It’s been said in a fight the only purpose of a handgun is to get to your long gun. I strongly recommend a rifle or shotgun for home defense. The stopping power is far superior to any handgun. Despite super sniper uncle Tom’s stories a long gun beats handgun on the clock and in real life. Setting a defense gun up will bring more arguments up than Ford vs Chevy but, for all intents and purposes, keep it simple. A good quality light, (think Surefire) a sling and sights that are simple and fast to acquire. Keep spare mags handy or a side saddle if running a shotgun. Complicated setups handicap you when you’re woke up by a bump in the night and adrenaline has your heart rate like a jackhammer. Shotgun or AR type rifle will be a entire article on it’s own.
4) You should own and know how to use a medical trauma kit. A first aid kit is for scraped knees. A trauma kit should include at least a couple CAT tourniquets, pressure bandages, clotting agents and packing gauze.
5) Communication is key. Keep your cellphone charged and handy. If you have a drawer full of old cellphones drag them out. Defunct cellphones will still call 911 with no carrier. Stage them throughout your home.
6) Assemble all of your gear in a bag, vest, backpack or the preferred battle belt. Keep it handy and practice with it and your family members on occasion.
This is merely a brief overview that will engage your mind. The goal is to get you aware of what can be and how to prepare for it. I highly recommend taking a legit training class to get a honest evaluation on your readiness. I will gladly assist you with anything from ammo choices to advice on what weapon best suits your needs. That being said the willingness and readiness to implement said plan is key. Plan, train and be prepared like your life depends on it because it just might.
---
Opinions expressed on the Voices & Opinions Page are not necessarily those of the Jackson County Sun, its owners or its publishers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.