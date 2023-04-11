The need to live free is ingrained into my DNA. It’s the need to ramble at any given time. It’s the desire that wakes one in the dark hours of the night to feel the breeze through the open windows as the wheels churn. The rebellious side that wants to know if the manufacturer was lying about top speed limitations. The side that looks at the jutting cliffs edge and chooses to scale it anyway ignoring the path that you found perfectly fine to hike in on. There is a line that is never crossed. It isn’t a desire to self destruct. Never will I choose to go off the rails seeking thrills from illicit drugs. It isn’t a rebellious streak that fears a relationship or commitment. It’s the need to feel the open road, unchained, one step from the wild things, a desire to do things others won’t for no other reason than that and to ultimately have the freedom to choose any path on any given day.
I have been miraculously blessed with a God fearing mother and for many years now a great woman who understands. By driving that anchor point deep into the heart of home it has allowed me a great amount of slack to roam but always have a lifeline tethered to my roots. The finger is on the pulse understanding the need to be reeled in and when to flip the bell and let line free wheel. It’s what drives me to make sure the bike still has triple digits in it fogging up the inside lens of a helmet screams a nonsensical medley of Ernest Tubb and Gavin Rossdale into night air. The Saturdays with no plans for extraction when we see just how far we can float down a forgotten stretch of river. Roaming the woods by moonlight and rembrannce. To go again the grain and drive hours with the sole purpose of seeking out some mountain towns only all night diner to see if it was worth the haul. It’s what keeps the all 18 big wheels rolling when there is definitely easier ways to earn keep. The primitive drive to create fire and stare at it as drifting off swinging between a pair of trees in a hammock as the world burns faster than the doughy pine you piled.
I’ve always had a wild hair to speak of. A combination of grace, mercy and commonsense has kept me in refrain. I’ve dabbled in chaos with a certain amount of control. While there is no fault in living how one sees fit, barring it doesn’t interfere with others, the neat squared off yard and whitewash fence has never scratched my itch. I prefer life with a little more grit. Slightly off centered and a sense of recklessness. I prefer to roam unchained and free. I like my wild hair tamed but never plucked.
