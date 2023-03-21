In the fourth and final installment sorting out preparedness we’ll focus on abduction and how to avoid it. As with all things one must lay a foundation of facts to build from. Two undeniable factors contributing to a large percentage of abductions is being female and/or being at a less than desirable location. Some studies have the female kidnapping rate as high as 80% compared to male counterparts. Only one of those likelihoods can be controlled. A common theme you’ll hear from me is avoidance when trouble is involved. Time can be wasted in a fruitless endeavor arguing over why men aren’t snatched more and screaming about misogyny or we simply acknowledge predators in large part are weak hence targeting lesser prey.
The first point and sure fire argument starter among certain groups is the ideal that many situations should be avoided. Again finger pointing and shouting about equality does nothing to the factual statistics. Dragging from the sketchy Third Street Wingers Club at 2 am blistered with a dead phone, no situational awareness, keys between your fingers and hope as your only plan for defense is a recipe for bad things. The run for smokes and double fudge ice cream at closing to the local quick stop filled with scoundrels on illegal poker machines should be better planned. By NO means does anyone deserve any evil put on them by others but it does exist in the world and the closer we put ourselves to the path of it the more likely that train will hit us. We all should avoid situations with higher percentages of poor outcomes but we must acknowledge hard truths and plan accordingly for the more vulnerable among us.
With women being targeted at a rate far higher than men we must ask why? With few exceptions predators prey on weaker prey. (There is a reason for the lack of female linebackers) Secondly and truthfully there aren’t many women that look at my tired bloated carcass dragging across the shopping center parking lot and deem me worthy of committing a plethora of felonies. They just walk up and wink and dudes are in the back of a panel van waiting on the promised fishing tackle. As with the old tale of being slightly faster than the slowest in the pack when the lion is in pursuit the mentality should be to become a harder target. Preparedness means avoid the high risk areas when possible and when those options are taken away be the porcupine. Make them look at you and say “nah” moving on to easier pickings. There isn’t a pair on exercise pants sold that doesn’t look better with 642 snub attached. There aren’t jeans sold that aren’t better suited packing a fixed blade. The best perp is a well ventilated one.
As with all of the previous themes we are our own best defense. Act like it. Train like it. Prepare like it.
---
Opinions expressed on the Voices & Opinions Page are not necessarily those of the Jackson County Sun, its owners or its publishers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.