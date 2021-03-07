John Denver Wilson was born February 23, 1939 and departed this life Saturday February 27, 2021 being 82 years of age. He was the son of the late Calloway and Mattie Niday Wilson.
John is survived by the following children, Earl Danny Wilson of Knoxville, Tenn., Kay Saylor, Chatsworth, Ga., Kathy Wilson, Somerset, Ky., Rhonda (Marvin) Perkins, Stern’s Ky. and Bernice (Rick) Combs of London, Ky. also by two brothers, Robert (Shirley) Wilson of Waynesburg, Ky. and Billy Wilson of Crab Orchard, Ky.. John is also survived by a Host of grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great- grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends, also a special honor to his granddaughter Valerie Perkins as she quit her job to care for him in his last days.
Other than his parents John was preceded in death by his wife Mildred Louise Cook Wilson, the mother of his children and by five brothers and four sisters and one grandson and one great grandson.
John was a member of Bond Holiness Church.
Funeral services for John Denver Wilson were held 12:00 Noon on Monday February March 1, 2021 at the Bond Holiness Church with Bro’s Kevin Lloyd, Rick and Tyler Combs with burial in the Bryant Cemetery in McCreary County, Ky. Lakes Funeral Home in charge of the arrangements.www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
