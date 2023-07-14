John Harold Powell was born February 28, 1949, in Kirby Knob, Kentucky. He departed this life on July 9, 2023, at the Compassionate Care Center in Richmond, Kentucky. He leaves behind his loving wife of 32 years Vicki, and the following children. John Christopher Powell (Jessica) of Erlanger, Kentucky; Benjamin Ryan Powell of Annville, Kentucky, Emily Fox (Albert) of Sand Gap, Kentucky; and Cody Powell (Addison) of Annville, Kentucky. And the following grandchildren: Matthus Powell, Wittley, Jolee and Micah Fox. He was preceded in death by his parents Roy and Myrtle Powell and the following siblings David, Lloyd, and Bernetta.
John was a skilled artist and craftsman who loved creating masterpieces with his hands. He literally had his hands on every inch of their home. His talent extended to wood carving and painting. And some of these smaller carved items and paintings are displayed in the room. He was quiet and sincere in nature and spoke with wisdom. He loved to reminisce and talk about his family and old times.
He was the one his family sought when they needed advice. The strong yet gentle giant. The protector, provider, and defender who always had their best interest at heart.
John was a Deacon and board member at Sand Gap Christian Church where he raised his family. In 2016, his son Cody was called into the ministry and John and Vicki joined him at Bond Baptist Church. John was a respected and committed employee of the Jackson County Water Company and retired as Superintendent after 36 years.
Services are 2:00PM Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at the Sand Gap Christian Church. The family will receive friends from 12:00PM to 2:00PM. Bro. Cody Powell and Bro. Gerald Maupin will be officiating. Burial will be in the Kerby Knob Baptist Church Cemetery, 176 Kerby Knob Church Rd. McKee, KY 40447. Pallbearers are Benjamin Powell, Albert Fox, Mart Powell, Chris Powell, Keith Powell, Wes Judd, Eric Maples, Kris Cunnigan, Jesse Baker, Brian Witt, Jason Witt, Jayden Cunnigan, and Matthus Powell. Honorary Pallbearer, Lonnie Hacker.
Davis & Powell Funeral Directors in charge of arrangements. www.davisandpowellfuneralhome.com
