John “JR” Dunsil Jr. was born October 15, 1927 in Lee County, Kentucky and departed this life Sunday November 27, 2021 at the Irvine Nusing Health and Rehab. in Irvine, Kentucky being 94 years of age. He was the son of the late John Sr. and Dema Newman Dunsil.
JR is survived by his wife Joyce Dunsil of McKee, Kentucky and his son J.C. Dunsil also of McKee, Ky. and by the following grandchildren; Mallory and Maggie Dunsil and great grandchildren; Jude and Everest Cravey and Zachary Cravey and Jessie Gehner.
Funeral services for JR Dunsil 11:00 A.M. Saturday December 4, 2021 at Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Leonard Stone and Bro. Rick Williams officiating with burial following in the Reynolds Cemetery in Tyner. Kentucky.
Lakes Funeral Home in charge of the arrangements.
