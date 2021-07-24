John William Perry was born February 17, 1971 in Garrard County and departed this life Monday, July 5, 2021 at his residence, being 50 years of age. He was the son of the late Roy and Amanda (Wooten) Perry
He is survived by his wife, Lillie Perry of Livingston; his son, John William Perry Jr. of Louisville; two brothers, Roy Edward Perry of Rockcastle County and Robert Christian Perry of Frankfort and by two sisters, Fannie Sue Mays of Berea and Anna Mae Morris of McKee.
Funeral service will be 1:00 PM Saturday, July 10, 2021 at Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Mark Horn officiating. Burial will follow in the Sparks Cemetery in Lee County. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
