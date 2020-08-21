Johnnie Evans was born July 24, 1945 in Manchester and departed this life Friday, August 14, 2020 at his residence in Tyner, being 75 years of age. He was the son of the late Arvil & Lula (Bowles) Evans.
Johnnie is survived by his wife Gail (Lynch) Evans of Tyner and by two daughters, Rhonda Evans of McKee and Melissa Evans of Tyner; two step sons, Johnny Reece and Roger Reece both of Columbus, OH and by the following siblings, Larry (Margie) Evans and Billy Evans both of Tyner, Georgia Boggs of Mason, OH and Shirley Ann Byrd of South Lebanon, OH. He was blessed with three grandchildren, Bobby John Coomer, Sarah Isaacs and Christopher Coomer and six great grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Johnnie was also preceded in death by two brothers, Carl David Evans and Donnie Ray Evans and by three sisters, Carolyn Burns, Wilma Jean Glass and Glenna Sue Evans.
Funeral service 1:00 PM Monday, August 17, 2020 at Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Carroll de Forest officiating. Burial will be in the Wilson Cemetery. Pallbearers were Bobby & Chris Coomer, Randy Caudill and Jeff Byrd. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
