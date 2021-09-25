Johnnie William Culton was born March 14, 1945 in Clay County and departed this life Friday, September 17, 2021 at the St. Joseph Hospital in Berea, at the age of 76. He was the son of the late Loranza & Nannie (Brown) Culton.
Johnnie is survived by two children, Johnathan “J.J.” Culton and his wife Liz of McKee and Melissa Campbell and her husband Steven of Richmond. He is also survived by two siblings, Ophelia “Opie” Culton of McKee and Douglas Culton and his wife Belinda of Shelbyville. He was blessed with three grandchildren, Aidan Trey Campbell, Xavier Gage Campbell, and Maliyah Rose Campbell and by a step grandson, Logan Creech.
In addition to his parents, Johnnie was also preceded in death by his nephew Douglas Shane Culton.
Johnnie was a veteran of the Vietnam War.
Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Monday, September 20, 2021 at Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Ronnie Hurst officiating. Burial to follow in the Reynolds Cemetery. Pallbearers: Harold Edwards, Logan Creech, Steven Campbell, Aidan Campbell, Xavier Campbell and Carl Wayne Brown. Honorary pallbearers: Morris Hurst, Don Culton, Aaron Bennett, David Culton, Don Tillery, Don Tincher, James Isaacs, Phillip “Rooster” Holliman, Junior Allen, Eldon Browning, “Doc” Robinson, Bennie Brown, and Howard Brown. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
