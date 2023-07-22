Johnny Brewer was born November 19, 1942 in Jackson County and departed this life Saturday, July 8, 2023 at St. Joseph Hospital in London at the age of 80. He was the son of the late Russell & Annie (Vaughn) Brewer.
Johnny is survived by three children, Johnny Brewer Jr. of North Vernon, IN, Sandra Turner & Darren of Annville and Joanie Capps & Billy of Seymour, IN. He was blessed with eleven grandchildren and twenty-one great grandchildren. Other survivors include four sisters, Eula Turner & Voyd of Annville, Francis McGuire of North Vernon, IN and Elsie Marcum and Deloris Smith both of Ohio.
In addition to his parents, Johnny was also preceded in death by his wife, Fern (Thompson) Brewer; by a step son, Douglas Gene Thompson; by a sister, Louise Baldwin and by four brothers, Charles A. Brewer, Donald Brewer, Russell Brewer and Jesse Brewer.
Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM Thursday, July 13, 2023 at Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Donnie Brewer officiating. Burial will follow in the Brewer Family Cemetery. Pallbearers: Johnny Brewer, Justin Bowers, Josh Brewer, Joe Brewer, Darren Turner and Jonathan Brewer. Honorary pallbearer: John Harlow. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
