Johnny Dale Purvis was born October 21, 1952, in Madison County and departed this life Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at his residence in Berea at the age of 69. He was the son of the late Boyd & Sudie (Seaborn) Purvis.
Johnny Dale is survived by his loving wife, Phyllis Purvis of Berea; and by two children, Heather (Eddie) Ellis of Richmond, KY and Richard (Laura) Hibbitts of Cary, N.C. He is also survived by a sister, Bonnie Dean of Monroe, OH and by two brothers, Carl (Diana) Purvis of Dayton, OH and Clifton (Edith) Purvis of Wilmington, OH. He was blessed with three grandchildren, Caleb Hibbitts, Justin Hibbitts and Reagan Hibbitts and with a host of nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Johnny Dale was also preceded in death by two sisters, Naunerl Parrett and Nina Walters.
Johnny Dale was a member of the Calvary Baptist Church in London and was retired from the U.S.D.A.
Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Monday, April 25, 2022 at Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Jamie Maxey officiating. Burial to follow in the T.M. Lakes Cemetery. Pallbearers were Edward Ellis, Caleb, Rich & Justin Hibbitts, Carl Purvis and David Walters. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
