Johnny Ray Asher was born June 24, 1956, in Leslie County and departed this life Friday, July 1, 2022 at the U.K. Medical Center in Lexington at the age of 66. He was the son of the late Carl & Katie Asher.
Johnny is survived by two children, Edward Asher of Beattyville and Katie Briggs (Adam Fredrick) of Argyle, Texas. He is also survived by his siblings, David Asher of South Carolina, Barbara Hundley of McKee, Linda Harris, Debra Breshear and Kenneth Darrell Asher of Somerset. He was blessed with four grandchildren, Trinity Asher, Aidden Asher, Isaac Briggs and Madelyn Briggs.
In addition to his parents, Johnny was also preceded in death by one sister, Geri Asher, one brother Michael Asher, an infant brother, Carl Asher and infant twins, Carolyn & Karen Asher.
Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM Tuesday, July 5, 2022 at Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Kenneth Wilder officiating. Burial to follow in the Hundley Cemetery. Pallbearers: Edward Asher, Darrell Hundley, Bennie Hundley Jr., Austin Hundley, Jacob Hundley, and Scotty Hundley. Honorary pallbearers William Brumagen, Ricky Brumagen, David Asher, Kenny Harris, Patrick Hundley, Christopher Callahan, Bill Ross, Michael Callahan, Jacob Beshears and Josh Beshears. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
