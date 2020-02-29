Johnny Russell Robinson was born December 11, 1951 in Jackson County and departed this life Saturday, February 15, 2020 at the Jackson Manor Nursing & Rehab in Annville, being 68 years of age. He was the son of the late John & Isabel “Gerry” (Tincher) Robinson.
Johnny is survived by a son, Johnny Wayne Robinson (Jamie) of Tyner and by two sisters, Rhonda Gail Ingram (Wendell) and Deborah Sue Fields all of Tyner. He was blessed with three grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Johnny was preceded in death by a brother, Gary Lee Robinson.
He was a member of the Egypt Baptist Church.
Funeral service 2:00 PM Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Eddy Judd officiating. Burial to follow in the Liberty Cemetery. Pallbearers were Tyler, Brayden, & Zack Robinson, Nathaniel & Timothy Flannery and Wendell Ingram. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
