Johnny Walker Mays was born February 20, 1958, in Jackson County and departed this life Sunday, July 10, 2022, in Clay County, at the age of 64. He was the son of Lola (Brandenburg) Mays of McKee and of the late Bent Mays.
In addition to his mother, Johnny is also survived by three children, Debbie, Johnny & Michael Gibson all of Clay County; a brother, Mark Mays of McKee and by three sisters, Debbie Golden and Mary Frye both of McKee and Jenny Martin of Berea. He was blessed with several grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Other than his father, Johnny was also preceded in death by the following siblings, Shanna Caton, Burton, Michael, Mason, Ronnie, David, Tommy and Linda Sue Mays.
Graveside service will be held 1:00 PM Wednesday, July 13, 2022 at the Mays Family Cemetery in McKee with Bro. Shane Gabbard officiating. Pallbearers: Terry Sizemore, Jerry Sizemore, Jessie Mays and Randy Frazier. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
At the family’s request, in lieu of flowers donations may be made to Lakes Funeral Home to help with expenses.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.