Johnny Wayne Young was born August 22, 1957 and departed this life Saturday, June 25, 2022 at the U.K. Medical Center in Lexington at the age of 64. He was the son of the late Elmer Young and Marie (King) Young.
Johnny is survived by his wife, Violet (Johnson) Young of Waco and by three children, Rodney (Misty) Young of Waco, Christina Cain of Berea and Valerie Lainhart of Richmond. He is also survived by three sisters, Donna Faye Maupin of McKee, Rachel Maupin of McKee and Janie Brockman of Sand Gap. Johnny was blessed with eight grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Johnny was also preceded in death by a sister, Janice Potter and by two brothers, William “Bimbo” Young and Cloyd Lee Young.
Graveside services will be held 12 Noon Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at the Harve Young Cemetery with Bro. Brian Gabbard officiating. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
