Joseph Frank Parman , age 76, of Annville, Kentucky passed away on Tuesday April 18, 2023. He leaves behind his loving wife Barbara Louise Parman and one child, Amber Murray and husband Scott and two granddaughters, Addison Paislee Murray and Avery Harper Murray of London, Ky. He also leaves behind one sister, Marion Lee Schum of Dayton, Ohio. Frank leaves behind a host of other family members, friends, neighbors, and coworkers who he loved dearly.
He was preceded in death by his parents Walter and Helen Parman and two siblings, William “Bill “Parman and Tommy Parman.
Frank was a faithful member of New Zion Baptist Church in McKee Ky. He was faithful to his church and his heavenly father, devoted to his wife and family, and a proud grandfather. Frank worked several jobs over the years, but retired from the Kentucky State Highway Department. Over the Years he made many friends at each of these jobs. He loved flying powered parachutes, camping, CB radios, cars, motorcycles and westerns. He could always keep you laughing. He loved deeply.
Funeral Services for Joseph Frank Parman will be conducted at Lakes Funeral Home in McKee Ky on Friday April 21, 2023. The Visitation will be 11:00 to 1:00 with the funeral to follow. Burial will be at the Green Hill Cemetery.
Pallbearers: Scott Murray, Jerry Murray, Tim Carpenter, Jason Carpenter, Brain House and Rodney Cornett.
Honorary Pallbearers: Bill Johnson, Ron Reid, Ray Allen, Jerry House, Wayne Hale, Morton Sexton, Greg Neeley and John York.
