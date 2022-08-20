Josephine Russell was born August 3, 1948, in Oneida, Kentucky and departed this life Thursday, August 4, 2022, at the U.K. Medical Center in Lexington, at the age of 74. She was the daughter of the late Henry & Corey Murrell.
Josephine is survived by six children, Deborah Wilden of Oklahoma, Mandy Shaw of Richmond, Betty Jo Russell of McKee, Edward Wagers of Tennessee, Don Russell & Bertha Wagers both of Manchester. She is also survived by a sister, Fern of Ohio. She was blessed with several grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Josephine was also preceded in death by her husband, Donald Wayne Russell; by three children, John Russell, Doug Wagers and Patricia Wagers and by four brothers, Otto, Cecil, Don & Pleas “Jethro” Murrell.
Josephine was of the Christian Faith.
Private services were held 12 Noon Thursday, August 11, 2022 at Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Brian Gabbard officiating. Burial will be in the Moore Cemetery in Clay County. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
