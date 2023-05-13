Joshua Dale Spurlock, 26, of Richmond, formerly of Rockcastle County was born December 16, 1996, in Richmond, KY and departed this life Saturday, April 29, 2023, in Mt. Vernon, KY.
Josh was the son of Tracy Dale Spurlock of Brodhead, (formerly of Jackson County); the Grandson of the late Dallas Spurlock and Joy Marcum of Brodhead (formerly of New Zion); Great-Grandson of the late Arvel & Effie (Ward) Spurlock of Tyner, and of the late Stanton & Velma (Reese) Marcum of New Zion.
He was also the son of Sharon (Tompkins) Weiss of Richmond, and was the Brother of Angel Pullins and Brandon Randolph both of Richmond and also the Grandson of Elva (Payne) Marcum of Mt. Vernon. Josh was blessed with several cousins, among those was Abby Phillips, to which they had a strong bond. He was the nephew of several aunts and uncles.
Josh had a love for the outdoors. He also had a unique collection of swords. He was a very artistic and creative person who loved music and loved to sing, and what a voice he had. Josh also had a heart of gold, and was very thoughtful to others. If he thought you needed something, he would’ve given without question with a smile on his face.
…He will be sadly missed.
Memorial service will be 2:00 PM Sunday, May 7, 2023, at Blackwater Baptist Church #1 with Bro. Tim Johnson conducting the service.
*Courtesy announcement provided by Lakes Funeral Home*
