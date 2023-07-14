Joshua Lainhart was born May 25, 1983 in Fayette County and departed this life Sunday, July 2, 2023 in McKee, at the age of 40. He was the son of Barbara (Young) Lainhart of McKee and of the late William Harold Lainhart.
In addition to his mother, Josh is also survived by three siblings, Joe Walters of Berea, KY, Justin Lainhart of Shelbyville, KY and Joetta Smith of Hamilton, OH. He was blessed with several nieces and nephews as well as several step brothers and sisters.
Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM Thursday, July 6, 2023 at Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Charles Jones officiating. Burial will follow in the Pilgrams Rest Cemetery. Pallbearers were Joe Walters, Justin Lainhart, Lucas Lainhart, Rob Farra, Austin Allen, & Greg Lainhart. Honorary pallbearers were Donnie Joe Lainhart, Steve & Gracie Whitaker, Aiden Ingram, Justin Allen & Zarina Harris. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.