Joyce Ann (Cruse) Malicote was born April 24, 1954, in Madison County and departed this life Thursday, January 19, 2023, at her residence after a long illness. She was 68 years of age. She was the daughter of the late Tom & Mamie (Lady) Cruse.
She is survived by her husband Jerry Malicote, they were united in marriage in 1992, and was blessed with 30 years together; two sons, Lloyd Edward Hammonds, Jr. (Roxanne) of Richmond and Jason Ray Hammonds (Cindy) of McKee. By two step sons, Jerry Malicote and Michael Malicote. Joyce was blessed with three granddaughters, Sammantha, Casey and Dezaray Hammonds, by one grandson, Aaron Blake Hammonds and by two great grandchildren, Kynslee & Kayson. She is also survived by her siblings, Christine Lakes, Hershel Cruse, Wendell Cruse, Doris Jean Harrison, Patricia Ann Cruse and Donald Ray Cruse.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by six brothers, Jake, Luker, Raymond, Junior, Larry, Rex & Noel and by five sisters, Hattie, Bertie, Gertrude, Bonnie & Della Mae.
Joyce loved spending time with her family. Her grandkids were her pride and joy, as well as her great grandkids. She loved going to church and serving the Lord.
Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM Monday, January 23, 2023, at Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. David Rose officiating. Burial to follow in the Tal Martin Cemetery. Pallbearers: Shannon Hisel, Jerry Malicote, Lonzo Gray, Randy Baker, Johnny Smith & Blake Hammonds. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
