Joyce Ann Gay, age 62 of McKee, KY passed away Monday August 9th, 2021 at the Compassionate Care Center in Richmond, KY.
Joyce is survived by her son Christopher and his wife Kate.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Christine (McCowan) Sparks and John C. Sparks also by two brothers Tommy Howard and John Sparks.
She was blessed wit ha number of nieces and nephews, aunts and uncles, and many friends.
Funeral Services for Joyce will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, August 14, 2021 at the Lakes Funeral Home in McKee with brother Kenneth Wilder officiating, burial to follow in the Salt Rock Cemetery. Pall bearers: Sam Harrison, Jesy Sparks, Kindel Isaacs, Brad Buford, Doug Addons, and Chris Gay. Visitation will begin at 6:00 PM on Friday, August 13, 2021.
Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.