Joyce C. King was born October 12, 1940 in Jackson County, Kentucky and departed this life Monday November 7, 2022 at the Jackson Manor Nursing home in Annville being 82 years of age. She was the daughter of the late Dewey and Mary Tillery Collins.
Joyce is survived by two sons; Arthur King and Keith King both of Annville and one brother Temion Collinsand and wife Eva of McKee and and by 10 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.
Other than her parents Joyce was preceded by her husband Arthur King and by following siblings; Darrel, Stanley, Dewey Jr., Lemion Collins , Buela Cruse, Goldie Rhinhimer, Jewell Gipson and Sylvia Young.
Joyce was a member of the Pentecostal Faith
Funeral service for Joyce King is 2:00 P.M. Friday November, 11, 2022 at the Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Dennis Collins officiating with burial in the Liberty Cemetery at Egypt, Kentucky.
Lakes Funeral Home in charge of the arrangements.
