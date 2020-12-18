Joyce Hamm was born May 28, 1951 in Berea and departed this life Thursday, December 3, 2020 at the Baptist Health Hospital in Richmond, being 69 years of age. She was the daughter of the late Silas & Edna (Rowland) Powell.
Joyce is survived by her son, Charlie Hamm Jr of McKee; granddaughter, Lashea Pierson of McKee and by two sisters, Lila Hampton of McKee and Janice (Danny) Dooley of Berea.
In addition to her parents, Joyce was also preceded in death by her husband, Charlie R. Hamm Sr.
Joyce was a member of the Sand Gap Christian Church.
Funeral service 1:00 PM Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Gerald Maupin and Bro. Brook Sparks officiating. Burial to follow in the Ottawa Cemetery in Rockcastle County. Pallbearers were Charlie, Danny & Jesse Hamm, Charles & Mike Rowland and Charles Clemmons. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Lakes Funeral Home to help with expenses.
