Joyce (Madden) Wright went home to her Lord on April 28, 2020.She was the daughter of Roy and Dovie Madden of Gray Hawk, KY who preceded her in death. She was born on December 15, 1942 in Norwood, OH.
She is survived by her loving husband, Clifford Wright; son, Jeff (Tina), and their children Lee (Riley), Madden, Christa, Emily and Weber; a daughter Jennifer, and her children, Derek, Luke and Lauren. Joyce was the proud great-grandmother to Brenam, Sage and Henley. She is also survived by her sister, Frances Shepherd. Her brother, Tony Madden, preceded her in death. Left to also cherish her memory are many nieces, nephews and numerous dear friends.
Having led an active Christian life, she was a longtime member of the Grove Level Baptist Church, where she taught Sunday School, participated in the senior adult group, and prepared and served countless meals. She was known as a wonderful cook and published a cookbook for her family members. Joyce had a servant’s heart. Her days were spent putting others before herself and bringing joy to those around her.
Private graveside service will be at the Reynolds Cemetery in Tyner, KY.
A memorial service at Grove Level Baptist Church, Dalton, Georgia will be held at a later date.
