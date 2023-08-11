Joyce Wright was born February 3, 1939, in Jackson County, KY and departed this life Tuesday, August 1, 2023, at the Laurel Heights Home for the Elderly in London at the age of 84. She was the daughter of the late Hansford & Lena (Cornelius) Cunagin.
Joyce is survived by her husband, Robert C. Wright of McKee, KY and by the following children, Glenn (Rebecca) Isaacs of Bristol, TN, Denver (Sylvia) Isaacs Jr. of Soddy Daisy, TN, Joy (Bert) Coker of Homosassa, FL, Robert (Linda) Wright of Winston Salem, NC, Sheila (Rex) Neal of New Castle, IN and Wendi (Edward) Collins of Mt. Arie, NC. She was blessed with the following grandchildren, Clint Sells, Brittany Coker Lewis, Adam Coker, Jaelyn Collins, Justin Brock, Bradley Collins, Lexis Wilber, Robert Joshua Wright, Jason Wright, Jocelyn Wright, Dusty Neal and Jake Neal and by the following great grand-children, Camilla Sells, Nathan Sells, Morrissey Neal, Valerie Neal, Stella Neal, Sophia Neal, Adrienne Anderson, Julianne Wright, Jasper Brock, Wilder Brock and Bryleigh Phillips.
In addition to her parents, Joyce was also preceded in death by a grandson, Jeremy Collins.
Joyce was a member of the Letter Box Baptist Church.
Funeral services will be held 3:00 PM Saturday, August 5, 2023, at Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Shane Gabbard officiating. Burial followed in the Harris Cemetery. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to
Letter Box Baptist Church.
