Juanita Lainhart

Juanita Gean Lainhart was born May 12, 1938 in Jackson County and departed this life Monday, March 29, 2021 at her residence, being 82 years of age. She was the daughter of the late James Lowell and Eliza (Powell) Alexander. 

Juanita is survived three children, Greg Lainhart, Charlotte (Norman) Parmley and Jennifer Whittamore. She is also survived by a sister, Linda Alexander. Juanita was blessed with four grandchildren, Amanda Hasty, Matthew Parmley, Tamika Rose and Taran Rose and by one great grandchild, Hunter Brandenburg. 

In addition to her parents, Juanita was also preceded in death by her husband, Charley Lainhart; daughter, Donna Rose and by two brothers, Phillip Alexander, Alva Lowell Alexander Jr. 

Juanita was a member of the Kerby Knob Baptist Church. 

Funeral service 12 Noon Monday, April 5, 2021 at Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Darren Hisel officiating. Burial will follow in the Madison Memorial Gardens. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com

