I am glad to report today that we have started of 2022 on a very positive note. I was contacted last week by the Governors office and was requested to join the Lieutenant Governor, Jacqueline Coleman, and other officials at a funding announcement in Manchester. On Monday January 3rd I was in attendance as LT Governor Coleman, Senate President Robert Stivers, Danielle Smoot from Congressman Rogers Office as well Advent Health officials, App Harvest officials, SOAR officials and Volunteers of America Representative, Jennifer Hancock spoke of plans to bring new jobs and opportunities to Clay County and Eastern Kentucky. The App Harvest organization has partnered with VOA as well as State and local officials to bring an a State of the art greenhouse to Clay County. This was funded mainly by Abandoned Mine Land moneys that Congressman Rogers worked to secure that would give the Governor the authority to invest in projects that would bring development of all sorts to Eastern Kentucky. This is a major announcement for our neighbors in Clay County as it will bring much needed revenue into that area.
Why was I invited and there you may be asking? First I learned a long time ago that even though our neighbors maybe in a different County, they are still part of the same Commonwealth of Kentucky that we are. I am glad to be present to help and support them. Second, Jackson County was another part of an announcement to be made that day. Governor Beshear was originally scheduled to appear but was called to Western KY to assist our storm burdened neighbors at the last minute. In his place was LT Governor Coleman. The Governor has been addressing transportation needs throughout the State with Discretionary funds. These funds are just as they sound, they are at the Governor and Transportation officials discretion on what Community gets them and how much those Communities receive. Several months ago I submitted a Discretionary request to Transportation asking for 6 roads throughout County to be addressed for asphalt resurfacing. These roads are then scored by Transportation engineers and sent to the Governors office for approval. The scoring process uses factors such as pavement condition, number of residents, if the road requested connects another highway for public use and safety for criteria. The initial request I submitted was for $821,688. That would resurface 6 roads. We were awarded $81,656 that will be used to resurface a portion of Swindling Hollow Road in the Egypt area of Jackson County. This wasn't as much blacktop money as we had requested and hoped for but we are thankful to receive any extra that we can. As soon as we are able to blacktop Swindling Hollow Road I plan to submit another Discretionary Request. Hopefully we will be fortunate to be awarded more funding the next go around. I was in attendance to receive the funding obligation from the Governors Office Monday and hope this is just one of many announcements to come.
We have a Flex Funds Agreement in to the Office of Rural and Secondary Roads as well. This will allow us to pave 4 more roads we submitted to the Transportation Cabinet as soon as Contractors start back paving in the Spring. This agreement is for the amount of $229,051 and will be for Resurfacing Cunagin Road in Moores Creek, a portion of Lower Adkinstown Road as well a section of Robinson Road and a section of Mullins Hollow Road. This is enough to pave 2.5-3 miles of roads altogether. This is the problem that many small counties like ours is facing, more road repairs needed than money to fix them. This is why we utilize every funding source we can to bring road money into Jackson County.
I am very thankful to start out 2022 with unexpected revenue, especially for road repairs. I pray this is only the start of good things to come in 2022. God Bless
Shane Gabbard
Jackson County Judge Executive
