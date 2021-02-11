Judge Gabbard announced this morning: "Due to the horrible weather and possibility of bad road conditions, I am closing the old Courthouse today. That is where you can license cars, get deeds recorded, pay property taxes, get marriage license and where my office is located.
We anticipate roads to ice over as the day goes on so please be very cautious if you have to be out. I strongly recommend that you don’t travel unless absolutely necessary today. We do have emergency shelters that we can open in case we have an extended power outages. We are ready and prayerful that it doesn’t get as bad as we first thought. Please be careful and have a blessed day."
Please share.
