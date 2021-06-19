The flooding and ice that happened earlier this year caused a lot of different types of damage throughout the County. Many citizens in Jackson County suffered great loss. FEMA has been in contact with us and it appears they will be looking at Individual Assistance requests in the near future for citizens that had loss during these events. It was announced that Twenty-two more counties in Kentucky have been designated for disaster assistance as part of the federal disaster declaration for the severe storms, flooding, landslides and mudslides that occurred Feb. 27 through March 14. The announcement brings the total number of counties designated for Individual Assistance to 31 with today’s addition of Anderson, Boyd, Clark, Fayette, Franklin, Greenup, Jackson, Jessamine, Knott, Laurel, Lawrence, Leslie, Letcher, Lincoln, Madison, Morgan, Owsley, Perry, Pulaski, Rockcastle, Warren and Woodford. Breathitt, Clay, Estill, Floyd, Johnson, Lee, Magoffin, Martin and Powell are the counties previously designated for Individual Assistance. Individual Assistance for homeowners and renters may include grants to help pay for temporary housing, home repairs and other serious disaster-related expenses not met byinsurance or other assistance programs. Low-interest disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) are available to businesses, private non-profit organizations, homeowners and renters to cover residential and business losses as a result of the disaster.
How to Get Help From FEMA • Contact your insurance company and file a claim for the disaster-caused damage. • By law, FEMA cannot duplicate insurance payments or assistance from government programs or charities. • Take photographs or video of the damage and keep all receipts related to home repair. • If you have uninsured or underinsured losses, contact FEMA online at DisasterAssistance.gov, download the FEMA app and register on yoursmartphone or tablet, or call 800-621-3362 (TTY 800- 462-7585). The toll-free telephone lines operate from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., seven days a week. Multilingual operators are also available during these hours. • Those who use a Relay service, such as a videophone, Innocaption or CapTel, should provide their specific number assigned to that service. It is important that FEMAcan contact you. Phone calls from FEMA may come from an unidentified number.
After registering, create an account to check the status of your application, view messages from FEMA, update your personal information, and upload important documents. • If you have any questions, please contact the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 (TTY 800-462-7585). The Helpline is the same telephone number as the registration line. Those who use 711 or Video RelayService (VRS), please call 800-621-3362.
Applicants can apply for a low-interest disaster loan online using SBA’s secure website at https://DisasterLoanAssistance.sba.gov/ela/s/. Email FOCE-Help@SBA.gov to set up a phone appointment for assistance with your disaster loan application. You may also call SBA’s Customer Service Center at 800-659-2955 or email DisasterCustomerService@sba.gov for more information on SBA disaster assistance. The center is open 8 am. to 8 pm. ET, seven days a week. Individuals who are deaf or hard-of-hearing may call 800-877-8339.
I hope this information is helpful. We will do our best to assist as we can. Sometimes the process takes more time than desired but if you can receive help then it’s worth the wait.
Jackson County Emergency Management has been working hard to relay as much information as we can in order to meet standards set by FEMA. We appreciate the time that Director Jamie Strong has put into this process.
Have a blessed week.
