The weather has been the hot topic the last few weeks. Jackson County has seen it’s share of cold, snowy, icy weather this winter. I am very thankful that we didn’t get the amount of ice that was originally forecasted for us. I feel that the Good Lord spared us on that one. I talked to several people last week that were preparing for the worst. Every department that the Fiscal Court oversees had made every possible preparation that we could. I am very glad that we did not have to exhaust the resources that were lined up. An ice storm is not something to take lightly. Electricity can be off for an extended time and roads can become impossible in a short time. Weather in Kentucky can be unpredictable and can change at the drop of a hat. I am thankful that we have warning systems, alerts, social media, newspapers and other important media outlets to give our citizens important, sometimes life-saving, information out.
February is the time of year in County Government where we start getting numbers together for the next County Budget. The Jail Budget has to be submitted to the Fiscal Court for approval by the end of March. The Fiscal Court’s budget has to be approved and have had 2 readings by June 30 of this year. In the process we will need to have an LGEA hearing, committee meetings and look over important changes that maybe an effect on the upcoming budget. Many of our line items can be affected by the State budget. When the budget for the State is adopted, we can then adequately plan for the 2023 Fiscal Year. Road monies, jail allocations, as well as tax reformation will be vital to our upcoming budget. Cost of living has gone up substantially lately so we will need to look at employee’s wages too. I’m concerned because revenues haven’t gone up as much as liabilities so we will need to do some adjustments somewhere within the budget to make ends meet. Roads will be a big topic in our budget. We have many needs before us. I will do everything I can to make the next budget work. We have an obligation to do so as elected officials. It’s not always easy but it is always necessary.
Have a blessed week.
