One thing we can all agree on is our children are our greatest asset. We want every opportunity for them to succeed that is available. I am in meetings often looking for ways to bring new job opportunities as well as business development into our community. We have a future generation coming up that needs us to work towards that kind of development. I serve on many committees and boards that focus on economic development for that very reason. Besides development and most importantly, our children need to be shown that they are important and loved. Unfortunately, not every child gets the chance to grow up in a home where they are loved and cared for. Some kids only know turmoil and uncertainty. In Jackson County this weekend you have an opportunity to do something about that. This Saturday April 29th is the annual Child Abuse Prevention Event in McKee. The event is free to attend and has free food, free inflatables, free games and more. The time is from 11 am till 2 pm. It is always a fun filled day for children and adults alike and I encourage any family to attend. Help us spread awareness about the problem of child abuse. It is here you will learn that child abuse is not only physical but also verbal. We have so many kids growing up today that need uplifted and encouraged so they can reach the potential we all know they have. I signed a proclamation acknowledging Child Abuse Prevention in Jackson County last week along side the local employees from Family Services. They know first hand what kind of scars child abuse leaves on families and society. If you have never been to one of these events I encourage you to come.
In the next couple weeks I will be attending meetings on planning transportation projects that effect us locally. I also have area development meetings, workforce development meetings as well as local meetings. It's a busy time but we are glad to see movement and interest in our community. I will also be gaining information to share on our park projects, community projects as well as State projects of interest that I plan top share as they come about.
Have a blessed week
