The last couple of weeks has been uncharted waters for many of us. The Fiscal Court had an Emergency Fiscal Court meeting on Tuesday December 29th to address the issue of County Trash pickup. Davidson Sanitation had asked for the monthly rate to be raised to $20 per month for those that they serviced. The email I received from Davidson Sanitation stated they would be stopping service at the end of December 2022 if an agreement could not be met for a price increase. This prompted the emergency Fiscal Court meeting. Any rate change has to be approved by the Fiscal Court since we have an ordinance that states we have haulers picking up trash in our County. After much deliberation and discussion at the meeting, the Court voted to raise the rate to $18 per month. Davidson Sanitation respectfully declined that offer. Since and agreement could not be met, The Fiscal Court then voted and approved to purchase garbage trucks and start a municipal garbage service. In other words, the County will be the hauler for household garbage for all those that would want curbside pickup. The money used to purchase the trucks is from the American Rescue Act. This is a valid purchase with these funds because it falls under the category of health and safety as well as infrastructure since they are used for municipal purposes. We did not have to solicit for bids on these trucks since they were used trucks. If they would've been new we would have advertised for bids or used the State Price Contract to purchase. We also use a bidding form of procurement when we are building new facilities or doing some sort of emergency road slide repair. The proposed $18 per month raise will not go into effect until March 2023. We are doing the best we can to get a route together. This week should have everything together enough to hopefully know what day you can expect your garbage to be picked up.
I want to address some of the questions and rumors that have been brought to my attention. You do still have the option to self-haul your trash. This means that you can bring your trash to the Transfer Station yourself any day that they are open. You will not be fined for not being signed up with the County to have your trash hauled. However, it is illegal in the State of Kentucky to burn household trash. If a law enforcement officer gets a report that someone is burning household trash then a law enforcement officer can respond to investigate for evidence of trash being burnt. If someone is caught burning household trash they will be prosecuted and be required to prove how they are disposing of their garbage. I encourage everyone that doesn't want trash pickup to make sure they let the scale house know at the Jackson County Transfer station they want to be signed up as a self-hauler. The Ordinance we have had in place since 1999 requires each household in Jackson County to dispose of household trash in accordance to the law.
We do ask that you put your garbage out next to the road on the day we pick you up. The trucks we have bought are big trucks and they are not easy to turn around and we also don't want to damage anyone's driveway. I know this can be inconvenient for some folks and I apologize for that in advance.
We are looking at software to use for billing of trash services. We hope to have something figured out on this by the end of the week. We will send a bill to your mailing address when we get it all in place. We appreciate your patience and the many calls and messages of support as we work to get this all worked out.
Have a blessed week.
Shane Gabbard
Jackson County Judge Executive
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.