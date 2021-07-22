Decisions are something each and every one of us make every day. Some decisions are common, everyday things that we, most likely, already know what we are going to decide before we decide it. This includes things like work attire, meal plans, everyday tasks or what tv show to watch. However, some decisions require great thought and planning. In County Government we have days that are like many of you, go just as we plan or perceive that they will. This isn’t everyday though, sometimes we have tuff decisions to make. The year 2020 was filled with tough decisions because of the Covid-19 pandemic. The financial side of things was hard for us because everything was uncertain. Now every County in the US has received, or will receive, American Rescue Act money from the Federal Government. The first thing I want to stress is that this isn’t just free money. Actually, there is no such thing as free money. Someone had to work and pay that money in through tax dollars to provide those funds. Though the guidelines for expending this money is very broad they are also very sketchy. I have all kinds of things in mind we could do with 2.6 million dollars in Jackson County but I also realize that if this money is not spent properly and by the guidelines, we run the risk of having to pay it back. The best thing we can do at this point is to look for extra guidance concerning expenditures of this money. I had a colleague in Frankfort reach out to me with advise on this situation that I will need to consult with the Fiscal Court on before we make any major decisions with this money. We want to be good stewards of these funds and make sure that we have procedures in place that will properly document each expense. The list of possible expenses for this money is broad but the restrictions are as well. This will be a process I will need to monitor closely and thoroughly. Every decision will be important concerning these funds.
One thing we hope to be able to do this year is catch up on some of our blacktopping. As far as I know, the American Rescue Act money will not be able to be used to blacktop roads. We were not able to resurface any roads last year so we have had several concerns and complaints to address with our roads. The Contractor that was awarded the blacktop work for us is the Allen Company. They are also working on the new Highway 30 so we will have to wait until they have a crew available before we will be able to see any blacktop on our roads. Roads always pose a big decision for us in the Fiscal Court. I know everyone wants their road blacktopped but we just don’t have the road funds to do so. I realize that every road is important to those citizens that live on it. We try to factor many things into the decision of what roads to pave. I would like to pave them all but that’s not possible. We hope to have some roads resurfaced before cold weather this year.
One thing that we hope to be able to do with the American Rescue Act money is look into improving our Emergency Medical services. Sometime in life we will all more than likely need some sort of medical assistance. We realize that we can’t always respond as quickly as we would want if we don’t have enough crews or equipment. Lifesaving decisions are made everyday by emergency services and we want them to have the most equipment available to be able to do so as they work for our citizens. Nothing is more precious than a human life and we take the preservation and value of every life seriously.
As we make decisions that affect our community every day, I will do my best to keep our citizens informed on what is going on within County Government. Have a blessed week.
