Life has changed everywhere, including Jackson County. Schools buildings have closed. Restaurants have closed their dining rooms and are only serving carry-out or their drive-thru. Libraries have closed. Church doors have closed. Events have been cancelled. Grocery store shelves have been emptied. President Trump has declared a National Emergency. Governor Beshear has declared a State of Emergency for Kentucky. This week Judge Gabbard joined surrounding counties in declaring a Public Health State of Emergency for Jackson County. Mayor Tompkins joined other cities in implementing an Emergency Plan for the City of McKee, KY. All in an effort to manage the highly contagious spread of the Coronavirus and avoid overwhelming our hospitals and health care system. All in an effort to save lives.
For most people the illness resulting from the Coronavirus, termed Covid-19, is not that serious. However, for the elderly or those that have health issues to begin with such as diabetes, COPD, high blood pressure, heart disease, etc this disease can be fatal. Other countries such as Italy and China have seen a spike in the number of infections that have overwhelmed their health care capabilities. There simply isn’t enough hospital beds or ventilators to treat all those that are infected and at a high risk of death. Doctors are being forced to decide who gets treatment or not. For these countries, this means many loved ones are turned away at the hospital and will die. The best approach to making sure the loss of life and hardships are minimized is to engage in practices that decrease the spread of the virus. The number of infections are growing exponentially and the number of possible patients may exceed the capacity of the health care system. The way to keep the situation manageable is to prevent unnecessary infections and decrease the number of patients to a level within the capacity of the health care system. This is referred to as “flattening the curve” (see Figure 1). This basically means avoiding contact. “Social distancing” is the buzz word that applies to this strategy. Without social distancing it is possible that hundreds of thousands will die. Based on advice from the Center for Disease Control and our leaders the circumstances we find ourselves in are just that serious. Nonetheless, there is no need to over-react and panic. It is easy to address with everyone’s cooperation but it has the great potential to be deadly serious.
The problem is made worse because a person can be infected with this virus and be contagious and yet show no symptoms at all. If they expose themselves to an elderly or vulnerable person and spread the virus to them it could mean life or death for the exposed person. Complicating this even more is that while testing kits are becoming more available they are still largely unavailable. Without the test it is impossible to know whether one is infected or not. What is the solution given these facts and circumstances? The best answer so far is to practice behaviors that will minimize the risk of spreading the infection (avoiding large crowds, wash your hands, work from home, etc.).
Judge Gabbard reports, “Since I was elected as Judge Executive and began to serve our citizens in 2015, we have dealt with many different issues. Those issues were related to financial distress, corruption, natural disasters and people without the Community just needing a helping hand. The spread of a Virus across the world was something that none of us were expecting. This Pandemic has put the brakes on everything everywhere and it has happened in a hurry. Even though COVID-19 started making the news several months ago, I don't believe anybody would have thought that it would have affected our daily lives like it has the last few days. As of Monday March 16th, all in restaurant dining and in store dining was suspended. Take out, call in orders and drive thru's will all still be in operation. This regulation came down as mandatory under the Governor's Declaration of Emergency for the State of Kentucky. This is the latest effort to stop the spread of COVID-19 going along with postponing all non-essential court cases, suspending of all sporting events and seasons temporarily, cancelling schools statewide and I fully expect the Courthouses to be next. The CDC said Monday that they recommend any gatherings over 10 people to be cancelled for up to 8 weeks. We at the Fiscal Court are working alongside other State and Local leaders to stay up to date with all recommendations and mandatory regulations.
This Virus has seemed to cause more panic than anything. Don't misunderstand, we know this is a very serious issue and are taking it serious. People seem to be afraid that stores will run out of food and supplies and are buying things in large quantities. When shopping please only get what you need. Some citizens live on fixed income and do not have the means to buy things in surplus and if we empty the shelves those people that are living payday to payday won't be able to get their essentials when they can afford to. There has not been any indication from the State that grocery stores or general merchandise stores will be closing. We need to be respectful and sensible when shopping for groceries and necessities.
In light of the seriousness of the COVID-19 outbreak and sitting through 2 different webinars Monday with the Kentucky Attorney General, Kentucky Public Health Department Director and several other emergency personnel and elected leaders we decided to enact our own local State of Emergency. This does not mean that we have a case of COVID-19 in Jackson County, this simply means it will give us the authority to tap into State resources should we have an outbreak in Jackson County. The local declaration will allow us to make requests through the Governor for federal assistance which are necessary for protection of public health and safety. This will also help with the continuation of essential public services. We want to be prepared for the worst and hope and pray for the best.
Lastly let me encourage everyone to stick together. Even though we may need to stay in as much as possible and try to not gather in large crowds we can still support and pray for one another. In times like these I am especially thankful that we live in a small town. In the worst of time we tend to see the best in people. We are in for a long ride with pandemic but it will pass. In the meantime text, call and facetime one another. Love one another more now than ever. God Bless and stay safe.”
