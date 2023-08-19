One of the biggest challenges I face as the head of county government, is trying to find a way to fund everything that is asked of us as a Fiscal Court. The effects of inflation are not just felt in the homes of our citizens but also in the budgets of small rural governments. We are not exempt to that either and do struggle to find funds necessary for growth in our town. We want development and opportunities here as much as anyone but we are faced with how to fund an opportunity for a big development. One thing that has life in it in Jackson County is our tourism industry. Since we have so much national forest, we draw a lot of people seeking the thrill of the outdoors as well as the tranquility of the streams that run through our woodlands. Many of our citizens have made investments in this industry by opening places of lodging as well as small businesses. The Jackson County Tourism Commission approached the Fiscal Court a few months back and reported on the interest that our area is seeing. We have groups like Backroads of Appalachia that focuses on the motor sports tourism aspect, The Jackson County Off Roaders that focus on adventure tourism through trail riding with off road vehicles, Foxtown Bouldering that brings in rock climbers, Jackson County Wagon and Saddle Club that brings in horse enthusiasts as well as many other music festivals and gatherings. We also have the Jackson County Fair that is the biggest event of the year in Jackson County and draws thousands to downtown McKee every year. With the report on all that is happening in Jackson County tourism, the Tourism Commission also asked the Fiscal Court to consider hiring a County Tourism director. The director would coordinate events in the County, seeks opportunities and grants to grow our rural economy, be our voice in meetings concerning tourism as well as be a cheerleader for what is happening with tourism in Jackson County. The question with this proposal was how would we pay for that position? The idea was then presented by the Tourism committee that the Fiscal Court consider adopting a lodging transient tax. That is a 3% tax that would be put on any overnight rental that would be purchased in Jackson County. Once the tax is collected it would then be turned over to the Fiscal Court with the designation being placed on funding the salary of a director as well as tourism activities. The only way anyone would ever pay this tax is if they rented a room, campsite or place of lodging in Jackson County. The Fiscal Court agreed that this was a good place to start but does not want any of the burden placed on any citizen of Jackson County. We started looking at an ordinance that would put the transient tax in place in Jackson County but it exempts anyone that lives in Jackson County from paying the tax. In other words, if you have a valid proof of residence in Jackson County and decide to stay overnight at a campground, Bed and Breakfast or any other place lodging in Jackson County, you would not pay the tax.
The Jackson County Tourism Commission feels that this tax would produce a steady form of revenue to fund a director as well as give tourism a boost to help it continue to grow. This is based off the report that Jackson County has over 50 places of lodging now. You can find them on sites such as Air B&B and VRBO. We are sure we won’t see an immediate difference but any investment takes time to see results. I don’t like to thoughts of new taxes but I do agree this is more of a fee than a tax since it is only applied if you use it and if you live in Jackson County you will not pay it. Jackson County residents will not pay this tax if this ordinance is adopted. The Fiscal Court will be looking over this ordinance in the next couple weeks.
The Kentucky Tourism Cabinet has recommended the Fiscal Court adopt a transient lodging tax. The reason being is we can be considered for certain types of grants relating to tourism if we have our own source of tourism based revenue. They told me we are one of the only Counties left that doesn’t have a transient tax that does have a valid tourism industry. I am hopeful if this ordinance passes that we will see the difference down the road and see growth in our rural economy.
Have a blessed week
