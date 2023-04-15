I don’t know many people right now that are not facing some sort of challenge. The cost of living has gone up significantly as well as utilities, gas, clothes etc. It seems that the dollar doesn’t stretch near as much as it used to. This should not surprise us because this same pattern has happened all throughout history. Prices increase as time goes on. This requires us to make adjustments in life. County Government is no different when it comes to adjusting financially, especially in a small County like ours. I have a long list of duties as Judge Executive but one of my main duties is to prepare and submit a Budget to the Fiscal Court for review and approval each year before June 30. Within this budget I have to make sure each department of County Government has enough money to operate through the Fiscal Year. Our Budget consists of 11 main components. Those are the General Fund, Road Fund, Jail Fund, Local Government Economic Assistance Fund, Special Grant Account, Disaster Emergency Services Fund, Forest Fire Protection Fund, Transfer Station Fund and 911 Fund. The 2 newest are American Rescue Act Fund and Opioid Settlement Fund. The sum of all these funds will be approximately 8.6 million dollars. The General Fund is the most complex fund we have. It has the most appropriations for the operation of County Government within it. We pay most salaries, auditing services, office material and supplies, utilities, park expenses, advertising expenses, insurance, animal control cost, bonds and debt service payments all out of the General Fund. The proposed budget we are looking at right now for General Fund is around 2.8 million. That amount of money goes quickly when we begin to pay what we are obligated from our funds. For example we will pay in the neighborhood of $51,000 for auditing services, around $180,000 for utilities between both Courthouses, our general liability insurance will be around $268,000, our workman’s comp insurance will be around $115,000, jail building debt payment around $229,000, parks expenses around $41,000, as well as salaries, retirement and health insurance match for employees and the list goes on. That’s just a brief description of some expenses of the General Fund.
The Transfer Station Fund is the main component of the Solid Waste operations. The tipping fee, “the cost to get rid of the garbage that is coming into the Transfer Station this year” went up from $134,000 last year to a projected $175,000 this coming year. That is an average of $15,000 per month that the Fiscal Court has to pay to have the garbage that has come into our Transfer Station hauled off. That is the main reason we had to adjust the price per pound at the scales. It’s not that we wanted to but had no choice but to.
The Road fund will be in the neighborhood of 1.5 million with expenses ranging from road repair, equipment maintenance, bridge repair road worker salaries and the list goes on. Each fund that makes up the County Budget has itemized revenue lists and appropriation lists. The County Treasurer and Finance Officer work together with myself alongside to make sure everything balances. Once the budget is complete I present it to the Fiscal Court. We had the first reading of the budget in March and sent it up to the State Local Finance Officer for approval. When the SLFO returns it we will advertise and have a second reading and adoption at a monthly Fiscal Court meeting.
I just hit the highlights of the work and consideration that goes into the County Budget. Dispatch and Emergency Services have expenses that change, CSEPP could very well go away after this year and the list goes on. Also, we employee around 100 people throughout the County Government operations. It is hard for us to be able to do what many other places of employment can for their respective employees. We constantly have to make adjustments and never know what to expect from year to year. Life can get overwhelming no matter what your occupation or position is in this world. There are so many things we would love to do within our County but just like life we have to stay within our own respective budgets, especially in uncertain times like we live in.
Have a blessed week.
