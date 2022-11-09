On Tuesday County Judge Executive Shane Gabbard announced a "Burn Ban" via Executive Order for Jackson County. Judge Gabbard reported, "After discussing with our Local Fire Departments, I have no choice but to put a burn ban into effect. The factors of low humidity, moderate winds and the leaves is a perfect combination for a wildfire.
We ask for no open burning outdoors. I realize that many want to burn off garden spots, leaves, fence rows ect., but we just can not risk any more structures because of outdoor burning at this time. The burn ban is effective immediately and we hope that it will only last a couple days. Rain is in the forecast Friday so hopefully we can lift it soon. Please share, and please don’t burn."
