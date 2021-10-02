Whereas, the National Cancer Institute (NCI) and the American Cancer Society (ACS) report cancer as the leading cause of death by disease among U.S. children between 0 and age 19. The tragic disease is newly diagnosed in over 102,770 of out country’s young people under the age of 15 each and every year. Over 40,000 children undergo treatment each year; and
Whereas, one in five of our nation’s children loses his or her battle with cancer. This year alone, an estimated 1,190 cancer deaths will occur in children. Cancer is the leading cause of death by disease in children 1 to 14; and
Whereas, 60% of infants, children and teens who survive will suffer from the long term effects of comprehensive treatment, including secondary cancers; and
Whereas, we recognize the organizations in our community that provide services and support to this population, thereby enhancing the quality of life for these children and their families.
Now, Therefore, I, Shane Gabbard, as Judge Executive of Jackson County, Kentucky do hereby proclaim, September, 2021 as
CHILDHOOD CANCER AWARENESS MONTH
in Jackson County in order to help raise awareness of pediatric cancer and its victims and to encourage our residents to recognize the impact of pediatric cancer on families within our community and to honor the children in our community whose lives have been cut short by cancer.
