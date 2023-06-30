Last week, we had a great group of 36 kids visit the old Courthouse. This group was from the High School and had participants from all 4 grade levels. I was able to take them on a tour of the building and explain to them what each office in the building did. The old Courthouse is basically an administrative building now since all the district, circuit and family court is held at the new Courthouse. I explained where to go to get license plate for a vehicle, boat or motorcycle and where to get deeds recorded as well as a marriage license. I showed them the Sheriff department operations where they can pay property taxes as well as my office where you can pay trash bills and enquire about roads, parks and other local matters.
I also explained to the kids my role as Judge Executive. I explained how the county judge/executive shall be the chief executive of the county and shall have all the powers and perform all the duties of an executive and administrative nature vested in, or imposed upon, the county or its fiscal county by law, or by agreement with any municipality or other subdivision of government, and such additional powers as are granted by the fiscal court. I explained how I provide for the execution of all ordinances and resolutions of the fiscal court, prepare along side the county treasurer and finance officer a budget to be submitted to the Fiscal Court to run all County operations. I also explained how I represent the County on many boards and committees.
Several of the Students had questions for myself and county clerk Duck Moore. One question was “How do we fund all County operations?” We explained that the revenue from occupational tax, property tax. Insurance premium tax and vehicle taxes are the main source of revenue for local governments and taxing districts. We explained how those taxes come about and how they are collected. Another question was “How does a local ordinance come about?”. I explained the process from and idea to a voted in legal ordinance.
It was good to see such a great group of students wanting to learn about local government. They were eager to learn and listen. The future looks bright for local leadership in the generations to come in our community if these young adults stay interested.
Have a blessed week
