Graduation is always a special time for our community. Students and families usually come together to celebrate this significant milestone in their lives. However, that was life without a pandemic. This year the graduating seniors spent almost half of the school year quarantined at home with Non-Traditional Instructional packets to guide them through the last weeks of their education. Mass gatherings were prohibited by the Governor to prevent the spread of COVID-19. This disease took the lives of six people in our local nursing home in less than one month. A lot of students have grandparents as guardians and the school functions require mass gatherings that would only promote the spread of this contagious disease. As a result: Spring sports seasons were cancelled. Prom was cancelled. Graduation ceremonies (in the standard sense) were cancelled. However, our community has risen to the task and not will not be defeated! We will find other ways to honor the lives of these students and families! We will show our love and appreciation! And we will keep everyone safe in the process!
County Judge Executive Shane Gabbard issued a formal proclamation and declared April 27 – May 01st as “Class of 2020 Week”! Judge Gabbard reported, “We have 108 Seniors at JCHS and 10 Seniors at Annville Christian Academy. Beginning Monday you will see around the Courthouse banners and yard signs showing support to our local Graduates. You may not be able to have the normal Graduation this year but we will have above normal celebration of your accomplishments!! These kids will go far. We support you and your endeavors!! When life gives you lemons, make lemonade. We love you!! Jackson County let’s stay strong through this unusual time!!”
The proclamation reads as follows:
WHEREAS, The State of Kentucky and our Nation are in the middle of pandemic suffering from a Virus called COVID-19, and
WHEREAS, By virtue of an Executive Order that was signed by Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear banning mass gatherings including all in-person Graduations, and
WHEREAS, JCHS has 108 Seniors in their graduating class and Annville Christian Academy has 10 Seniors in their Graduating Class, and
WHEREAS, The citizens of Jackson County, all the local educators and the Jackson County Fiscal Court recognizes the hard work and dedication that’s required to complete High School and gain a diploma, and
WHEREAS, We fully support, encourage and promote our local students to follow their dreams and enjoy the endeavors that each one of these individual students choose to pursue in life
THEREFORE, I, Jackson County Judge Executive Shane Gabbard, hereby proclaim the week of April 27, 2020 – May 01st, 2020 CLASS OF 2020 WEEK in Jackson County, and
NOW, THEREFORE, This week shall be dedicated to celebrate and honor the Class of 2020 in Jackson County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.