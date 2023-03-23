On Tuesday, March 21, 2023 County Judge Executive Shane Gabbard make the trip to Tyner Elementary to get some assistance. Judge Gabbard met with Maizley Coffey and her family (Marlon and Carla Coffey, Dad & Mom and Rhonda Neeley, Grandmother). Maizley assisted Judge Gabbard as he signed a proclamation declaring Tuesday, March 21, 2023 as “World Down Syndrome Day”.
ON December 09, 2011, the United Nations General Assembly declared March 21 as World Down Syndrome Day. Down Syndrome is a genetic disorder caused when an abnormal cell division results in an extra full or partial copy of genetic material from chromosome 21.
The proclamation recognizes that when children and adults with Down Syndrome and other disabilities are given opportunities to participate, all children benefit from this shared environment. World Down Syndrome Day is an opportunity to enhance public education and awareness about Down Syndrome.
The Jackson County Fiscal Court wished to recognize World Down Syndrome Day and, therefore, issued a proclamation making March 21, 2023 “World Down Syndrome Day in Jackson County. Judge Gabbard and the fiscal court commended this observance to all students, staff, and families.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.