The Jackson County Fiscal Court held their regular monthly meeting on last week. Judge Gabbard shared his “Year’s End” report with the court. Judge Gabbard reported, “Today I want to take a quick glance at our costs, investments and a few events from 2022. The Fair in Jackson County continues to grow and the 2022 Fair was probably the biggest one to date. We expect that to continue growing. Tourism is growing leaps and bounds with Backroads of Appalachia investing large amounts in the County, KMRRA promoting ATV and Side by Side trails here, Flat Lick Falls RV Campground now in operation expanding tourism there, over 50 overnight rentals possible In the County now through Air B&B and other companies, and the National Forest bringing in more visitors than ever. You can also have a guided Rock Climbing adventure in Jackson County as well as visit Stringbean Music Festival and Bearded Man Music Festival. The possibilities for tourism seem to be growing every day.
The latest section of Highway 30 was opened and dedicated to former State Representative Marie Radar this year and construction was completed on the new turning lane into the High School and Technology Center. We started the construction in the 89 Park and completed the dry playground and will soon break ground for the splashpad. The parking lot was paved at Sand Gap Park construction will soon start on the light project at Worthington Park in Annville. We purchased a Side By Side for EM to equip rescue operations on trails and it has already been used to assist in multiple emergency situations. We have several projects lined up for 2023 as well as roads scheduled to be paved. For the calendar year of 2022 we spent a little over $600,000 in road materials and
around $225,370 in our parks. The amount spent in parks was up mainly from the work in Flat Lick Falls. Some of that will be reimbursed from the State. The Parks brought in $8279.00 this year. That may sound like a small amount but that is the most that has ever come in from Park use. The majority of that is from RV and Shelter rentals. That number will more than likely double next year because the RV campground was only open half of the year this camping season.
The Judge’s Year End report is available in its entirety in this issue of the Jackson County Sun. Judge Gabbard also looked ahead to the calendar year 2023 saying, “The coming year of 2023, I plan to spend a lot of time reaching out to companies and seeing if we can spark an interest with them in Jackson County. I have had some good conversations but nothing has happened yet. I hope 2023 is the year it will.”
At the fiscal court meeting the Magistrates reported that regular maintenance activities were being done daily as needed. They also reported that the cost of gravel is going up so the court is looking at ways to cut cost by hauling their own gravel on days they are not as busy.
The Sheriff was out at a conference so he was not in attendance at the meeting. However, Judge Gabbard noted that the newest deputy, Christian Collins, graduated from the Justice Academy and is now a certified police officer in the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.
Jailer Brian Gabbard reported that the combined income for the Jail this past month from all classes and reimbursements was over $100,000. The Jail is doing well in terms of revenue.
The fiscal court reviewed and approved payment to York’s Garage for work performed on the Dog Warden’s truck when completed. The fiscal court also discussed the Annville Car Wash property. The property was offered for sale to the Fiscal Court before it goes on the real estate market. The Court decided to not pursue purchase of the property at this time.
The court reviewed and accepted the Treasurer’s Bills and Transfers and scheduled the next fiscal court meeting for Thursday, January 12, 2023.
