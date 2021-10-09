Recently I have received a lot of questions about drivers licensing and the changes that are occurring across the State. I personally feel it is just another added burden to our citizens, especially in rural areas of the State like Jackson County, as well as more burdensome to the older population. This is something that was handled by legislators in Frankfort and as the old saying is, “We didn’t have a dog in this race”. I realize that from the States point of view it is more cost effective and would put less strain on Circuit Clerks Offices around the Commonwealth to regionalize drivers licensing, however, many of our elder generation live on a fixed income and the cost of living is going up daily. It may not be hard on some to travel to the next County over to renew license but for some it can be very hard. I do have some good news though, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has developed a program called “Popup Driver Licensing”. This program will bring a unique, no cost opportunity to Jackson County Residents 2 times per year. The number of visits the program brings to our County is based on our population. I spoke with KYTC Coordinator, Terry Sebastian, last week and we agreed to let them use the old upstairs Courtroom to offer these services to our residents. This will allow our residents that don’t want to travel to a regional office to be able to receive their updated driver’s license or ID card when the “Popup” program comes to McKee. It is my understanding that there will be some online options for renewal purposes given as well. I am glad this option was put into legislation and will be of service to our citizens. The regional offices will be open to residents of our County if you choose to use them to renew license or get an ID if you want to travel to those offices to do so. We are glad to partner with the KYTC to offer these services to our Citizens. I will be giving you advanced notice and we will advertise in the papers, radio and Channel 9 when this program starts and comes to Jackson County.
I was hopeful that we would be able to open the RV campground at Flat Lick Falls this fall but it doesn’t look like it will happen. The main holdup is asphalt. The Contractor we are in contact with is tied up trying to finish the new KY 30. We also haven’t received some our equipment for the campsites for them to be completed. However, this will allow us to work when the weather allows this winter on completing the project. We are working out the details on the reservation system, planning to build a campground store, putting in basketball goals, playground equipment and going to clear back some of the excess brush on our trails. We still have plenty of work to do but should be well ready for a grand opening come Spring. I have already started marketing the fact that we will have a RV campground at Flat Lick Falls. The reception has been great. This I feel will really boost our County Tourism. I’m excited about the work to be completed in this park and others as well. I have some big news about one of our other County parks but can’t share it until I get the official letter. Good things are happening. Hard work is paying off. Let’s keep pushing for Jackson County.
Lastly, I have set Trick or Treat for Jackson County for Saturday October 30, 2021 from 5-8 PM. The Covid Virus is still active in Jackson County so please use your best judgement about passing out candy. Do what you feel is best to protect your kids when it comes to participating in Trick or Treat. Examine Candy before your child consumes it. Wash your hands often and have a good time. Have a blessed week
